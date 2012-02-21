Eye Scream Factory releases 74 DVE transitions

Eye Scream Factory, a provider of design templates, presets and royalty-free content for digital media artists, has announced the availability of 74 DVE transition presets created by Kevin McAuliffe, senior editor at MIJO in Toronto, Canada, and an Avid Media Composer editor for 15 years. The presets include a wide variety of organic and fluid DVE transitions.

The preset pack for Avid FX provides Media Composer 6 and Symphony 6 editors with organic and fluid DVE transitions for their edits. Editors can easily preview and apply presets to host application video inside the Avid FX or Boris RED Library Browser.

The graphical preset Library Browser makes finding the desired look easy. The package also includes Avid and Final Cut Pro 7 bins containing all of the presets, giving Avid Media Composer 6 editors, Avid Symphony 6 editors and Final Cut Pro 7 editors who use Boris RED 5 instant access to the DVE transitions without ever having to leave their timeline.