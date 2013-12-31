Extron Introduces Two Input DTP Wallplate Transmitters

EL SEGUNDO, CALIF. — Extron Electronics recently introduced the DTP T HWP 232 D and the DTP T UWP 232 D two-input Decora-style transmitters. The DTP T HWP 232 D transmits HDMI, audio, and control, while the DTP T UWP 232 D transmits HDMI or analog video, audio, and control.



These signals are sent up to 230 feet (70 meters) over a single CATx cable to an Extron DTP 230 receiver. The DTP T UWP 232 D digitizes incoming analog video for reliable display on a variety of output devices. Both transmitters are HDCP compliant and include independent stereo audio connections.



The new wall plates also offer many integrator-friendly features, such as EDID Minder, auto-switching between inputs, remote power capability, and bidirectional RS-232 and IR pass-through for remote AV device control. The wall-mountable design of the DTP T HWP 232 D and DTP T UWP 232 D provides the convenience of placing input connections precisely where they are needed.



“We’re excited to deliver these wallplate transmitters to integrators and consultants, as part of our expanding DTP Systems lineup,” said Casey Hall, vice president of sales and marketing for Extron. “They are ideal for larger switching systems as they combine simplified connectivity for remote sources with convenient input selection, all in a wall-mountable form factor.”



The DTP T HWP 232 D and DTP T UWP 232 D provide switching and transmission of HDMI signals, supporting Deep Color up to 12-bit, CEC pass-through, and embedded HD lossless audio formats. For simplified operation, both transmitters automatically switch between sources.



For added installation flexibility, a single external power supply can be used to remotely power the transmitter or a DTP 230 receiver over the twisted pair cable. The DTP T HWP 232 D and DTP T UWP 232 D can be used as a point-to-point solution or integrated within HDMI switching environments.