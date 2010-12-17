Extron introduces DVI 110 signal regenerator

Extron Electronics has introduced the DVI 110 signal regenerator for single-link DVI-D signals. The DVI 110 retimes and reshapes marginal or noisy DVI signals, such as those occasionally encountered on the output of consumer-grade graphics cards or notebook PCs, or when passive DVI couplers and wallplates are used within the signal path. The DVI 110 helps to eliminate noise and reduce jitter at the output of the source, ensuring a strong, stable digital signal and improving system performance.

The DVI 110 can be used in conjunction with the Extron DVI 101 or HDMI 101 cable equalizer to ensure optimal picture quality on a long cable run. It can also be used with DVI or HDMI products that are equipped with input cable equalization, such as the Extron SMX HDMI and DVI Pro matrix boards, or DXP Series, DMS Series and DCX Series digital matrix switchers. It is HDCP compliant and is fully compatible with HDMI signals when used with the appropriate Extron DVI-HDMI adapters.



The DVI 110 is housed in a compact 1in, one-eighth rack width enclosure for easy placement and concealment.