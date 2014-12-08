Extreme Reach and Nielsen Join Forces

NEEDHAM, MASS and NEW YORK— Extreme Reach and Nielsen announced a multi-year agreement that enables Extreme Reach to provide automated Nielsen encoding of all TV commercials distributed for all Extreme Reach and Nielsen clients.



With this automated encoding approach, Nielsen TV and Online Campaign RatingsTM data will be integrated and automatically presented within the Extreme Reach Convergence Dashboard, which presents advertisers with a view of their TV and digital video campaign results together in real-time.



With Extreme Reach encoding all TV commercials, a major barrier in process and costs has been removed from the market. This will enable an environment where all video content can be consistently measured with ratings for both the content and the advertising. The encoding will be inclusive of both English and Spanish speaking commercials.



