EVS to manage World Cup 3-D ingest

EVS technology is central to the workflow for HBS’ 3-D production of the 2010 World Cup. The Belgium developer also is set to introduce a new generation of XT[2]+ servers capable of taking in four 3-D channels.



In South Africa, both outside broadcast vehicles equipped to service the 3-D production will house XT[2] servers, which enable dual feeds to be recorded and played back instantly in full time code synchronization.

The combination of hardware and software (XT[2]+ and MulticamLSM) renders all existing capabilities of MulticamLSM available for live 3-D productions, including instant replay, loop recording, live clipping, playlist management, live slow motion, cuing and highlight editing.



Recording is done on Sony HDCAM SR dual-stream VTRs (SRW5800) on-site and at the international broadcast center, as well as on EVS servers. Recording on EVS servers in the OB and at the international broadcast center will be managed in DVCProHD.



Six EVS XT[2] servers for each match produced in 3-D (12 servers in total dedicated to 3-D) will be used for 3-D production under the control of an LSM remote controller, and an extra XT[2] controlled by IPDirector and one XF[2] (removable storage) will be used at the international broadcast center for 3-D ingest and archive.



At the upcoming IBC convention in the fall, EVS will present a server capable of managing four true channels in 3-D. Currently, two channels are needed for input and two for output. EVS will be implementing a new dual-record video codec board into the XT[2]+ hardware to achieve this.