EVS to Demonstrate XT3/XS Server and C-Cast Technology at the 2014 NAB Show

LAS VEGAS—At this year’s NAB Show, EVS will demonstrate improved live, near-live and post production efficiency enabled by its XT3/XS server, and new live browsing software and Web-based remote production tools stemming from EVS C-Cast connected technology.



EVS Sports will showcase the XT3 media production server that now offers built-in proxies, 4K zooming, live multi-angle review and 12 live recording channel support. New C-Cast Xplore Web-browsing provides immediate access to live multi-camera recording feeds and clips on XT servers for more efficient remote production.



Also, EVS Entertainment solutions will show multi-camera ingest (up to 12 input server), fast-turnaround editing and playout, and the XS video server’s advanced multi-codec, native support of popular formats like I-Frame (DNxHD, ProRes, AVC-I) and Long Gop (XDCAM HD), with powerful new 10GigE connectivity. Updates to EVS entertainment solutions such as IPDirector, Director’s Cut, IPEdit, XFly Streamer and NanoAir will also be unveiled.



And EVS Media will highlight enhanced ingest for mastering and archive with its demo of the EVS OpenCubeHD/SD server for streamlined file-based, multi-format workflows that comply with MXF, H.264 AVC, XAVC, JPEG 2000 and MXF 4K formats.



The 2014 NAB Show takes place in Las Vegas, April 5-10.



EVS will be in booth SL3819.