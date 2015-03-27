EVS Collaborates with Adobe Anywhere

LIÈGE, BELGIUM – EVS, a live video production provider headquartered in Belgium, has announced a new integration with Adobe Anywhere, Adobe’s collaborative video workflow program.

EVS’ IPLINk plug-in for Adobe Premiere Pro CC provides editors with high-speed access to live content while content is still being ingested and allows easy delivery for fast playout. This new integration with Adobe Anywhere give editors access to centralized production files from any workstation, allows production versioning and conflict resolution and provides view to activity feeds. The data remains secure in the event of a hardware or software issue.