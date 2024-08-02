EVS Acquires MOG Technologies

Live video production tech supplier EVS has announced the acquisition of Portugal-based MOG Technologies in a deal that EVS said will enhance its portfolio with state-of-the-art file-based and software-defined video solutions.

This acquisition also enables EVS to immediately broaden its premium live production ecosystem by expanding its file-based ingest and transcoding capabilities. In addition, MOG Technologies's expertise in cloud technology will bolster EVS's Balanced Computing strategy, particularly enhancing its content management and distribution solutions, respectively MediaCeption and MediaHub.

As part of the deal, a team of close to 50 colleagues based in Porto will provide EVS access to a pool of highly skilled talent, bringing profound expertise in digital media and video technology, beyond traditional broadcasting.

"I am excited to welcome the MOG Technologies team into the EVS family. The integration of MOG Technologies is a logical step in EVS’s transformation, moving beyond products to offering comprehensive solutions and forming a premium live production ecosystem where all live stories are produced, managed, and distributed seamlessly," says Serge Van Herck, CEO of EVS. "The product range of MOG Technologies not only complements EVS's existing portfolio, but will also help to quickly integrate software-defined ingest capabilities and introduce new transcoding features, both on-prem or in the cloud, in line with the Balanced Computing strategy of EVS. This solution is meant to serve the evolving needs of our customers. "

Luis Miguel Sampaio, CEO of MOG Technologies, added: “Joining forces with EVS is a significant step for MOG Technologies. Our combined expertise will enable us to offer unparalleled solutions to the media and broadcast industry. We are excited about the opportunities this acquisition brings and look forward to contributing to EVS’s success.”

More specifically, the two companies reported that the acquisition will provide customers with:

Enhanced product offerings: A broader and more integrated range of solutions to streamline media workflows from ingest to distribution.

Innovation and development: Enhanced capability of investment in research and development to drive technological advancements and deliver cutting-edge solutions.

Expanded support and services: Improved customer support and professional services to ensure seamless implementation and optimal use of the combined product portfolio.

EVS reported that MOG Technologies generates an annual revenue of approximately EUR 4 million. The acquisition represents a value, including an earn-out mechanism, totaling below EUR 5 million. The share purchase agreement was signed on August 2nd, 2024, at the EVS House in Paris. The transaction is subject to certain closing conditions, which are expected to be fulfilled by Q4 this year, the companies said.