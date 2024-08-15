EvertzAV Brings Cutting-Edge AVoIP Solutions to IBC 2024

BURLINGTON, Ontario— EvertzAV has announced that it will be showcasing its extensive eco-system of IP routable products and solutions at IBC 2024 at the company’s booth (2.B51).

These solutions include but are not limited to Unified Collaboration Integration, Meeting Spaces, Enterprise Broadcast, Corporate Live Production, Digital Signage, Video Walls, Conference Rooms, Courtrooms, Classrooms, Sports Arenas/Stadiums, Live Events, and Secure Professional KVM Systems.

Products highlighted include EvertzAV’s MMA10G broadcast quality IPMX-Ready Multi-Media Aggregation product line, a 10Gbps AV over IP distribution, collaboration, and control solution routing over secure, purpose-built Software Defined Networking switch fabrics. Scalable from 16 to over 2048 ports on a single chassis and running uncompressed/compressed, MMA10G gateways deliver no latency, lossless pristine digital video quality, with media interoperability to SMPTE ST 2110-20 and ST2110-22 (JPEG-XS) and for UHD (4K60/4:4:4) – ideal for system/workflows where media is shared between Broadcast and AV domains.

With support for HDMI, 12G-SDI, bi-directional IP encode and decode and transport redundancy, EvertzAV MMA10G edge devices meet a wide range of application requirements. The newer MMA10G-TRXS-UCPT gateway, which functions as an HDMI transmitter/receiver with USB capture and AV Bridge capabilities, and the MMA10G-TRS4K-2A 2.0- HDMI transceiver gateway with integrated Dante support, further expand the versatility and functionality of Evertz’ product lineup.

Also on show is the MAGNUM-OS orchestration, control and monitoring platform for MMA10G. This NMOS compliant controller offers seamless control of IPMX-Ready MMA10G and other third-party devices. MAGNUM-OS provides a single interface offering secure and resilient ownership of any MMA10G system.

In addition, EvertzAV will showcase live NUCLEUS ecosystem, an easy-to-deploy AV over IP distribution, collaboration, and control solution. Fully interoperable with standard consumer multi-gigabit off-the-shelf (COTS) managed switches, NUCLEUS securely delivers low latency, high-quality video over 1G, 2.5G or 10G copper or fiber. This versatile solution operates on a simplified configuration framework allowing administrators to set up a fully functional AV distribution network in minutes. NUCLEUS also offers a complete range of modular, standalone and wall plate UXP AV gateways to distribute common AV signals over IP for HDMI, 12G-SDI, and USB-HID/2.0 interfaces.

For more information about EvertzAV, please visit IBC booth 2.B51 or visit https://av.evertz.com .