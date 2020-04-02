Eva Wimmers Named NativeWaves CEO

SALZBURG, Austria—NativeWaves GmbH has announced that Eva Wimmers is joining the broadcast technology company as its new CEO.

Wimmers was most recently the president of Huawei/HONOR Europe and vice president of HONOR Global. She has more than 24 years of experience as an executive in the technology and telecommunications industries, including senior positions at T-Mobile and Deutsche Telekom.

Wimmers was also a founding investor in and former vice chair of the NativeWaves advisory board.

NativeWaves began in 2016 and provides advanced streaming technology for broadcast, esports, cinema and events. It specializes in synced, multistream, video and audio encoding.

“NativeWaves provides the stepping stone into interactive TV,” said Wimmers. “This unique technology enables user information into live formats, opening the market for various value streams. I am excited to lead our team as we drive broad market adoption of this essential technology for broadcasters to reach younger target groups who are used to innovative, fast paced and interactive social media formats.”