Eutelsat transmits EBU feeds

The European Broadcasting Union (EBU) has reinforced its existing permanent capacity on Eutelsat with two extra 72MHz transponders booked on the W2A satellite to carry World Cup transmissions from South Africa. This satellite is enabling games, summary reports and highlights of the finals to be broadcast live from the EBU’s international broadcast center, located in Soweto, to its headquarters in Geneva.

Images are then delivered by the EBU to its 75 broadcast members and other clients in Europe, using W2A for Europe and W3A for Africa and the Middle East.

In addition to carrying live broadcasts of matches by rights holders, Eutelsat is providing customers operating in RSA with satellite links so journalists working in the field are directly connected to studios in their respective countries.

Clients including GlobeCast, APTN, Arqiva, Telenor and TVI, who all already lease permanent capacity on Eutelsat, have reinforced their resources on W2A, W7 and W3A for these transmissions.

Michel de Rosen, Eutelsat CEO said, “This ultimate sporting event provides a unique platform to show the drive for innovation shared by players in the broadcast community, which has propelled sport into HD and is now opening the era of 3-D.”