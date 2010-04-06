Estrella TV Plans Inaugural Upfront

BURBANK, CALIF.: Emerging Spanish-language broadcast network Estrella TV is putting together its first upfront in the form of a road show. The network was launched last year by Liberman Broadcasting and now comprises 29 stations in 28 markets, and what it defines as 21 of the 25 top Hispanic markets reaching “75 percent of the U.S. Hispanic population.” Liberman has nine owned-and-operated stations, including its flagship in Los Angeles. It scored Nielsen metrics for the network in March.



Liberman is planning a seven-city “infront” tour to showcase Estrella’s 2010-11 season. Liberman chief Lenard Liberman, chief operating officer Winter Horton, and Estrella sales chief Mike Ried will take the presentation to Los Angeles, New York, Miami, Houston, Dallas, Chicago and San Antonio between April 19 and May 21, the company said.



Affiliated broadcasters include stations owned by Belo, Hearst Television, Sinclair, Sunbeam, Tribune, Titan Broadcasting and Communications Corp. of America. Current advertisers include AT&T, Clorox, DirecTV, Dish Networks, Georgia-Pacific’s Angel Soft, Procter & Gamble, Universal Pictures, Verizon and Walmart.