Estrella Media Debuts FAST Channels on LG Channels

LOS ANGELES—Estrella Media has announced that LG Electronics will carry Estrella Media’s free ad-supported streaming TV (FAST) networks through LG Channels.

LG is the first partner to launch Estrella Media’s brand-new Cine EstrellaTV FAST channel. In addition LG Channels will also carry Estrella News, delivering live Spanish-language news coverage, and EstrellaTV, the flagship television network of Estrella Media.

The launch follows the announcement that was made in Estrella Media’s IAB NewFronts presentation.

“Estrella Media is determined to always stay in front of changing consumer behaviors through partnerships with leading edge platforms and expanded distribution agreements,” said René Santaella, chief digital and streaming officer, Estrella Media. "LG Channels is a leader in the living room and an incredible way to deliver free premium content to Hispanic viewers at scale. We are excited to partner with them to launch our new 24-hour Spanish-language movie FAST channel, Cine EstrellaTV, and carry our popular EstrellaTV and Estrella News channels."

The addition of LG Channels to Estrella Media’s digital distribution is an important partnership for both companies as it expands access to the large Hispanic and Spanish-language streaming audience, the companies said.

“The Hispanic audience over-indexes with smart TVs and streaming compared to other audience segments, and this partnership will grow Estrella Media’s overall footprint,” added Santaella.

Cine EstrellaTV is a free 24-hour movie channel celebrating Latin cinema. The channel will offer a curated daily playlist of hundreds of outstanding Latin cinema titles, including drama, comedy, thrillers, and documentaries.