ESPN and CEA Plan 3DTV Demo Days

ARLINGTON, VA.: ESPN is teaming up with the Consumer Electronics Association for “National 3D Demo Days.” The idea is to stir up enthusiasm for 3DTV at electronics retail outlets. The demonstrations are scheduled for Sept. 10-12. The retailers will provide “knowledgeable sales staff,” and ESPN, the 3D programming, from 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. Eastern.



CEA said it recently found that 64 percent of retail sales associates said shoppers were expressing “a desire to experience sports in 3D.” ESPN to the rescue. On Sept. 11 at 3:40 p.m. Eastern, ESPN 3D will run a live telecast of the Big Ten Conference’s Ohio State football team battling it out with the ACC’s University of Miami Hurricanes. The event marks the second time the Buckeyes will be carried in 3D by ESPN. The team was featured in one of the network’s 3D trials last September.



During the Demo Days weekend, ESPN will run 12 more events including 3D coverage of the 2010 FIFA World Cup, X Games 16, the Boise State versus Virginia Tech game from Sept. 6, 2010, as well as footage from the Harlem Globetrotters in an appearance at the ESPN Wide World of Sports in Orlando, Fla.



CEA said 80 percent of retail sales associates report the level of interest in 3D technologies has increased in recent months. A complete list of participating retailers is at DigitalTips.com.