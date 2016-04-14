Ericsson to Contribute to NBC Olympics Production

STOCKHOLM—Ericsson will be part of NBC Olympics’ production of the 2016 Summer Olympics in Rio de Janeiro, the broadcaster announced. The Sweden-based company will provide video processing systems and advanced modular receivers to support NBC Olympics’ delivery of HD broadcasts. Ericsson will also have engineers providing support on site.

Ericsson reports that it has provided support to NBC Olympics, a division of NBC Sports Group, for the Olympics since the 2006 Winter Olympics in Torino, Italy.

The 2016 Summer Olympics in Rio de Janeiro will take place from Aug. 5-21.