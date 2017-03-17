Ericsson Snags BBC Creative Post-Production Contract

STOCKHOLM—Ericsson and BBC Creative are going to be partners for the next couple of years, as the two have entered into a multi-year contract that will see Ericsson provide post-production and media management services to the England-based broadcaster.

Among the services that will be provided by Ericsson include craft editing, desktop editing and design, sound and captioning, and storage, which includes browse functionality and archive facilities from Ericsson’s cloud-based media processing platform. All of these services will be based in Ericsson’s London facility, with craft edit, audio and captioning suites available exclusively for BBC.

BBC Creative is responsible for producing content for a multitude of campaigns across all of BBC’s platforms.