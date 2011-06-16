Ensemble Designs rolls out three new scan converters

Ensemble Designs is introducing three new scan converters: BrightEye Mitto Fiber, BrightEye Mitto HD and BrightEye Mitto Pro.

The new products are part of Ensemble's BrightEye family of signal processing equipment. They address a wide range of video applications, including high-end military, medical, classroom, broadcast, church and corporate.

Mitto Pro, Mitto HD and Mitto Fiber take video from a computer, such as Skype, YouTube, maps and medical video, and convert the material to SD, HD or 3Gb/s serial digital video. All Mitto units accept VGA, DVI and HDMI input signals from PC and Mac computers.

Ensemble offers four different BrightEye Mitto units, each with varying inputs, outputs and capabilities, allowing users to choose the Mitto with the best set of functionality for their particular video applications.

The new BrightEye Mitto 3G Fiber has DVI, VGA or HDMI inputs and provides SD, HD or 3Gb/s SDI video outputs as well as an optical SDI output. Complete control of audio levels, channel mixing and audio delay is provided for the analog, AES and embedded audio inputs.

The BrightEye Mitto 3G Fiber can also be used with Apple's iPad and iPhone, enabling video from these devices to be converted to SDI.

The new BrightEye Mitto HD outputs HD or SD SDI video and also has complete audio controls. The new BrightEye Mitto Pro has a reduced feature set for customers who don't need 3G or high-end audio controls. BrightEye Mitto Pro outputs HD or SD SDI video.