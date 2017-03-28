English Premier League Re-ups With ChyronHego

MELVILLE, N.Y.—ChyronHego will continue on as part of English Premier League’s (EPL) production team for the next three seasons per a recent announcement. The EPL has extended its contract to use ChyronHego’s TRACAB image-based tracking system for real-time ball- and player-tracking data for all 20 of its clubs.

The EPL began using the TRACAB system in 2013, but with this new deal a hardware upgrade will be provided to the systems in all 20 stadiums. The TRACAB system uses image-processing technology to determine the position of all moving objects on the field of play at 25 times per second. The results provide a live data feed for all the X, Y and Z coordinates for each identified object. The data can then be streamed in an open format to a multitude of visualization platforms, like broadcast graphics systems and online or mobile platforms, as well as prepare performance statistics for sports analysis.

The TRACAB system will be used for all EPL matches for the 2016/2017, 2017/2018 and 2018/2019 seasons.