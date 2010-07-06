Engineering Conference Delves into Science of 3DTV

NEW YORK: The latest findings among scientists working on 3DTV will be presented at the New York Marriot Marquis next week. The Society of Motion Picture and Television Engineers is holding its International Conference on Stereoscopic 3D conference July 13-14.



The conference will open at 8:30 a.m. Eastern next Tuesday with a panel on acquisition headed up by Sony’s Pete Ludé. Presenters from around the world will discuss, among other things, shooting in 3D with a Phantom 65; integrating dual images; the additional processing in 3D camera systems, phase imaging and the use of camera arrays.



Spatial authoring will be covered in the afternoon, including issues of visual fatigue and sensitivity to monocular occlusions--when an object being viewed is obstructed by another. Creating 3D features from 2D content for IMAX display will also be covered, as well as artifacting in 3D and NHK’s research on 3DTV. According to the program, NHK has developed autostereoscopic 3DTV.



“We have developed an experimental setup for integral 3DTV and have made a display of a 3D image with an appearance that varies in a natural manner with the position of the viewer without the need for 3D glasses,” it says. Jun Arai of the Japan Broadcasting Corp. is the presenter.



3DTV production and post production will kick off day two. The first topic up for discussion will be selecting a screen size for 3D mastering. Doing run-and-gun capture for 3D is up next, followed by “novel stereoscopic content production tools.” Michael Zink at Technicolor U.S. will cover Blu-ray 3D developments. John Merritt of the Merritt Group will cover the vergence-accommodation vexation.



Transmission and display technologies will be covered in the afternoon. Pete Putman will be among speakers presenting findings on 3DTV displays. Michael Bove of MIT is scheduled to discuss holographic TV. Video compression for 3DTV, transport and mobile 3DTV are also on deck.

