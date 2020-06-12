Emily Barr Re-Elected as NAB TV Board Chair

WASHINGTON—Emily Barr will continue as the NAB Television Board Chair, as the president and CEO of Graham Media Group was re-elected to the role during the virtual NAB Board of Directors meeting held earlier this week.

Joining Barr as part of the Executive Committee Board of Directors’s TV Board will be Ralph Oakley, president and CEO of Quincy Media Inc., as first vice chair; Perry Sook, president and CEO of Nexstar Media Group, as second vice chair; and Pat LaPlatney, president and co-CEO at Gray Television, was tapped as the third vice chair.

In addition, Margaret Tobey, senior vice president of Regulatory Affairs at NBCUniversal, was appointed to the designated TV network seat on the Executive Committee.