Elemental Named Video Tech Leader by Frost & Sullivan

PORTLAND, ORE.—Elemental Technologies announced that it received the Technology Leadership Award in the Global Video Encoding and Transcoding Market from Frost & Sullivan.



Based on its research across the overall encoding-transcoding market, Frost & Sullivan concluded that Elemental’s original GPU-accelerated approach and subsequent software-centric creations that are agnostic to underlying off-the-shelf processors have “elevated the industry to a new level of enablement,” Elemental said. Earlier this year, ABI Research and SNL Kagan recognized Elemental as a market leader in video processing.



In its report, Frost & Sullivan cited Elemental’s record of technology development over the past eight years, starting with the company’s early recognition of AVC and HLS delivery with a high-density, file-based transcoding product and now with software-defined video and cloud deployment solutions. In addition to innovation, Frost & Sullivan cited Elemental’s revenue growth, commercial success, application diversity and global expansion. The company has more than 500 customers, both in traditional multiscreen applications and emerging 4K HEVC use cases.



Frost & Sullivan also recognized Elemental Delta, a new platform for video delivery that takes Elemental beyond its traditional transcoding focus toward a complete platform for real-time content delivery, dynamic ad insertion, time-shifted TV services and live-to-VOD applications. The platform has been adopted globally, including Microsoft Xbox Live, SFR and Turner’s new CNNGo service.

