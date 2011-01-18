Egripment to feature latest camera support products at CABSAT

At CABSAT 2011 in Dubai, Feb. 8-10, Egripment will showcase a variety of camera support equipment.

The company’s latest support developments to be featured at CABSAT include

The TDT encoding system, a high-quality encoding package that can be used in the creation of augmented reality, such as realistic backgrounds, virtual ads and virtual actors that interact with talent;

The ProTraveller system, a new jib/crane system for prosumer-type cameras;

Focus Dolly Light + Aluminum Pack Track, a complete, lightweight, portable dolly for track use; and

305 remote head.

The company also will show its range of cranes, dollies, remote heads and accessories.