Egripment to feature latest camera support products at CABSAT
At CABSAT 2011 in Dubai, Feb. 8-10, Egripment will showcase a variety of camera support equipment.
The company’s latest support developments to be featured at CABSAT include
- The TDT encoding system, a high-quality encoding package that can be used in the creation of augmented reality, such as realistic backgrounds, virtual ads and virtual actors that interact with talent;
- The ProTraveller system, a new jib/crane system for prosumer-type cameras;
- Focus Dolly Light + Aluminum Pack Track, a complete, lightweight, portable dolly for track use; and
- 305 remote head.
The company also will show its range of cranes, dollies, remote heads and accessories.
