EditShare to Showcase Shared Storage and MAM at the 2014 NAB Show

LAS VEGAS—At this year’s NAB Show, EditShare will showcase EditShare Storage v7, a high-performance storage platform with a new EditShare Connect interface. It features a Quality of Service system that conserves bandwidth for high-priority activities, like real-time capture or playout, and limits bandwidth of low-priority activities.



It also lets Final Cut Pro X workgroups use AFP-mounted spaces as SAN volumes and the ability to store FCP X libraries, events and projects on central storage.



EditShare will also show Flow v3, which offers new features like AirFlow for remote, Web-based access to content stored on EditShare media spaces and archives, and Flow Automation for designing smart, time-saving templates that automate repetitive tasks like transcoding to or from specific video formats, moving media or updating metadata.



Booth visitors will also see EditShare’s Geevs production video servers, which capture cutting decisions made by a video switcher and transform them into NLE-compatible sequences based on cameras’ ISO recordings, and EditShare Field 2 portable shared storage for up to six-times the performance compared to enterprise-class 7200 RPM drives.



The 2014 NAB Show takes place in Las Vegas, April 5-10.



EditShare will be in booth SL5709.