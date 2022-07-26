EditShare to Showcase Cloud, Hybrid Media Workflows at IBC2022

BOSTON, Mass.—EditShare has announced that it will use IBC2022 (Amsterdam RAI, 9-12 September, stand 7.A35) to showcase how its latest technologies boost quality and efficiency for production and post production.

Demonstrations will show how remote working and the cloud can work together to give creative artists seamless and secure access to the tools they rely on.

“The post industry is changing, in part reflecting the changes enforced by the pandemic, and in part because creative talent is looking to shift the work/life balance,” comments Said Bacho, chief revenue officer at EditShare. “What we now present is an eco-system where editors and other post artists can choose their preferred tools, and work where they like, when they like, without it in any way compromising their creativity or limiting the quality, even as we move to 4k and higher resolutions, and to HDR.”

Central to this development is the ability to use EditShare storage spaces and FLOW workflow tools to synchronize projects across the popular NLE platforms, including Media Composer, Adobe® Premiere® Pro and DaVinci Resolve.

The latest release of core FLOW software allows complex projects to be moved as needed between EditShare media management and whichever edit environment the creative team needs to use, the company said.

During IBC, the latest suite of EditShare FLEX software solutions for out-of-the-box cloud and hybrid workflows will get its first showing in Amsterdam.

EditShare added that FLEX reflects the powerful business trends in post today, including the migration to a “work anywhere” environment, with ready access to content wherever the creative staff need to be. In adopting cloud storage and processing, it also meets the move towards an OpEx financial model, with the cloud hosting and storage fees flexing to reflect the level of business.

EditShare’s EFS Multi-Site will also be on the booth for the first time this IBC.

Multi-Site allows users with multiple locations to leverage built-in file acceleration to synchronize project storage between EFS clusters in different facilities. This ensures that users have ready access to content, wherever they choose to work. FLEX Cloud Sync extends the capabilities of Multi-Site to cloud storage, providing added flexibility in access as well as security in archiving.

For news and sports fast turnaround editing, FLOW supports direct ingest of NDI contribution feeds for immediate editing. Working in conjunction with the Helmut orchestration platform from MoovIT, IBC will see demonstrations of practical high-pressure editing operations linking EditShare storage with Adobe software, the company said.

Content security and availability is vital to professional users, and EditShare has added new hardware and software in this area, the company reported.

The new EFS 60NL nearline storage provides 60 drive bays and nearly 1PB of storage in just 4U of rack space. This offers secure storage for large amounts of content which is needed but not immediately worked on, ready to be transferred to the online servers with virtually no delay. The 60NL is also the first hardware platform to utilize the new EFS capability for erasure coding-based storage goals, eliminating the need for hardware based RAID.

Rolling updates to EditShare’s FLOW software platform ensure that the latest raw formats from popular camera systems like RED and Blackmagic Design are accepted, with LUTs imposed in real time, both on full resolution material and on proxies, boosting remote working using intelligent proxy management.

“IBC has always been very important to EditShare, a real opportunity to exchange ideas with our users and partners from around the world,” Bacho added. “The whole team is excited to be returning to Amsterdam, seeing our users and partners face-to-face, and discussing the creative and operational challenges they encounter and how EditShare can provide proven solutions today and into the future.”