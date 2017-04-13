EditShare Acquires Quales

BOSTON—Shared storage and media management system provider EditShare has announced its purchase of Quales, a QC specialist. The closing of the transaction and its final details are expected to be announced during the 2017 NAB Show.

“We are really excited about bringing the Quales team on board,” said James Richings, managing director of EditShare. “We have a strong vision for integrated and automated QC applications throughout our Flow PAM platform. Quales brings a solid technology base and a strong product team, which will help us deliver a new and innovative approach to QC workflows over the coming year.”

The companies will be located in the same booth during the NAB Show, SL9716.