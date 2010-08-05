EchoStar Names New COO



ENGLEWOOD, COLO.: EchoStar Satellite Services has announced the appointment of Ken Carroll as the company’s chief operating officer. Carroll will oversee the company’s ViP-TV operation, capacity leasing and other satellite-related activities. He will report directly to EchoStar’s president, Dean Olmstead.



“Ken brings solid financial and operational expertise in multiple segments of satellite services, which will be valuable as we move into the next growth phase for our business both domestically and internationally,” said Olmstead.



Carroll is a 20-year veteran in the satellite television industry, having worked with PrimeStar, Liberty Satellite & Technology, and most recently serving as president and COO of WildBlue, a Denver-based satellite broadband company.

