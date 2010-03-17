DVEO to Demo eYeCatcher, MPEG Gearbox at NAB

DVEO MPEG Gearbox

DVEO will demonstrate the eYeCatcher ATSC-M/H at the NAB Show. The company will also demonstrate the MPEG Gearbox product line.



Designed for use in development labs and for technology demonstration purposes, DVEO’s eYe Catcher ATSC M/H is a portable frequency agile modulator with IP, ASI, or SMPTE 310M input and ATSC M/H output. It delivers real time or stored video to cell phones, PDAs, handhelds, and vehicles.



MPEG Gearbox is DVEO’s new family of broadcast quality, Linux based, MPEG-2 to H.264 transcoders or MPEG-2 to MPEG-2 scalers. Three systems are available: ASI to IP, ASI to ASI, and IP to IP. Each system transcodes one HD (720p) stream or two SD streams into H.264 and outputs the streams over ASI or IP. The MPEG Gearbox ASI/IP can also receive 1 to 4+ MPEG-2 channels and output them to a dedicated IP network as MPEG-2 streams. Audio support is MPEG and AAC (MPEG-4).



The H.264/MPEG-4 compression standard uses up to 60 percent less bandwidth and disk space than MPEG-2 video, with no change in picture quality.



The IP video streams generated by the MPEG Gearbox ASI/IP and MPEG Gearbox IP/IP can be viewed on television sets with standard IP capable set-top boxes, or on computers using streaming video software clients such as VLC or Mplayer.



MPEG Gearbox ASI/IP, MPEG Gearbox ASI/ASI, and MPEG Gearbox IP/IP provide PID filtering of all unwanted traffic, and include an easy-to-use GUI for operation. The H.264 transcoders can also be used as PAL to NTSC converters.



DVEO will be at Booth SU2709.



