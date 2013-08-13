DVEO Launches Portable SDI/HD-SDI Streaming Encoder

SAN DIEGO, CALIF. —DVEO is now shipping a new live portable lightweight HD-SDI to IP streaming appliance with HD-SDI in that delivers content to iPads, laptops, connected televisions and mobile devices via IP.



The Mamba DIG/IP is 12.25-by-8.25 inches and connects to two simultaneous uncompressed SDI or HD-SDI video inputs from cameras, editing systems or video servers, and supports simultaneous IP input. Optional versions are available for a single HDMI input or four analog (composite) inputs, instead of SDI/HD-SDI inputs.



The device can create multiple simultaneous high, medium and low bitrate H.264 HD or SD IP streams and sends them to smart phones, tablets and content delivery networks. It outputs two 1080i/p streams, or one 1080 i/p and one 720p HD stream, or six SD streams. The IP transport streams can be provided with most industry standard protocols, including UDP, RTP or IGMP and wrappers such as HLS, RTMP, RTSP, etc.



The Mamba DIG/IP features an LCD touch screen for monitoring and front panel controls. An easy-to-use management interface is used for setup and configuration and can be run from anywhere via the public Internet. Different configurations can be saved at any time. Remote management (SNMP, REST or SOAP) and multilevel security are built in.