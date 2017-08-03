Telestream Hires Comcast Vet as Business Development VP

NEVADA CITY, CALIF.—Chris Drake is joining Telestream in the newly created position of vice president of business and corporate development. Drake, who began his new position in July, is tasked with identifying and growing partnerships in file-based operations and live streaming marketplaces.

Chris Drake

Drake has more than 20 years of experience in sales, business development, product and management in the high tech, media services and broadcast technology industries. He was most recently the vice president of business development at Comcast Technology Solutions. Previously, he held senior business development, marketing and strategic roles at thePlatform and RealNetworks.

In his new role, Drake will report to Telestream CEO Dan Castles.