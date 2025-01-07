DPG’s VTM GO Streamer Adds Advanced Ad Measurement

LONDON—DPG Media and Brand Metrics have partnered on a connected-TV audience measurement solution that enables users of DPG Media’s VTM GO streaming platform to measure the brand-lift effect of advertising campaigns in real time, without traditional research panels.

“Connected TV combines the impact of television with the precision of digital advertising,” DPG Media Chief Digital Officer Stefan Havik said. “With our new interactive brand lift surveying product, DPG Media allows advertisers and agencies to better understand the impact of this channel, making it more accountable than ever before.”

The solution uses a custom VAST (Video Ad Serving Template) ad tag, integrated into the video player, to deliver brand-lift measurement in real time within the CTV environment, DPG Media said.

The new approach measures the frequency and time of campaign exposure and then delivers a single question directly to users’ CTV device, enabling instant response via remote, DPG said.

Each measurement delivers campaign results across four key brand outcomes: awareness, consideration, preference and action intent, the company said.

"Having measured over 40,000 campaigns, Brand Metrics has always been committed to proving the impact of digital advertising on brands,” Brand Metrics CEO Anders Lithner said. “We are therefore delighted to announce this exciting partnership with DPG Media, proving that broadcasters and media owners can now also measure CTV campaigns directly on the device, thereby helping us move towards a more transparent and addressable ecosystem."

More information is available on the DPG Media website.