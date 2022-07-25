DPA to Showcase New Mics at IBC2022

AMSTERDAM—DPA Microphones has announced that it will be showcasing a number of new products at IBC2022, including its 4466 CORE Omnidirectional, the 4488 CORE Directional Headset Microphones, the 4055 Kick Drum Microphone and the 4097 CORE Micro Shotgun microphone.

Based on the design of the company’s groundbreaking 6066 Subminiature Headsets, the new 4466 CORE Omnidirectional and 4488 CORE Directional Headset Microphones feature the brand’s popular 5mm round microphone capsule and are designed to accommodate all head types. A unique, three-point gripping system (above, below and behind the ear) ensures a greater level of security, while the flexible ear hooks provide continued comfort during extended use.

The headsets also share the same interchangeable cable and boom options as the 6066 Subminiature Headsets. This includes the 90-degree cable management at the neck. The headset frame, boom and capsule have a non-reflective surface for unobtrusiveness and ease-of-use for camera crews. With a high-quality, professional look, the 4466 and 4488 are available in black, brown and beige options, the company said.

The 4055 Kick Drum Microphone is a specialized mic for the low-frequency, high-SPL instrument. The 4055 differs from traditional kick drum mics in that it is not pre-tailored to any specific sound, allowing sound engineers to shape the sound exactly as desired. Able to perform in a variety of genres, the mic is perfect for televised live musical events and talent show-style productions that feature a live band.

Although intended for specialized kick drum-specific applications, its flat frequency response works well on many instrument types while delivering the renowned DPA sound, picking up the true, clear sound of the instrument, which is ideal for broadcast and streaming applications.

The mic also offers a linear frequency response, both on- and off-axis, which results in a very tight, natural, well-defined sound, the company said.

In addition, its asymmetric design makes it easy to position when slid into any size drum, and it can also be placed both inside or outside the kick drum, so finding the ideal placement is quick and effortless.

DPA Microphones will also showcase its 4097 CORE Micro Shotgun Microphone at IBC.

Featuring the same sonic qualities as the brand’s other supercardioid microphones, the 4097 CORE Micro Shotgun has been optimized to pick up speech from a distance.

Initially designed for plant miking applications, the 4097 CORE Micro Shotgun is ideal for miking in small spaces because of its small footprint and clear audio pickup.

When selected as part of the company’s 4097 CORE Interview Kit, which includes a lightweight boom and windjammer, it is particularly useful for single person production teams to conduct interviews from up to two meters away, the company said.

The 4097 CORE Micro Shotgun is a plug-and-play solution that allows users to get started quickly and employ their existing workflows for broadcast, film and TV production environments, the company also noted.

Its sonic qualities are particularly beneficial for placing mics in inconspicuous locations as it enables location sound experts to capture sound from anywhere on set.

Terminating in a MicroDot connection, the 4097 CORE Micro Shotgun can attach directly to a transmitter or be used with the company’s 4099 series mounts, clamps and clips, for easy mounting on any surface.

Additionally, the 4097 CORE Interview Kit provides professional sound in a lightweight package, which is perfect for current broadcast production needs. At just 330 grams without the transmitter, the Interview Kit is a much lighter, more flexible solution than traditional boom mic solutions, enabling reporters, videographers, and sound experts alike to capture sound from anywhere. The kit features DPA’s 4099 Cold Shoe Mount; DPA MicroDot cable; transmitter plate; lightweight telescopic boom pole; and a windjammer for outdoor productions.

The microphone can also be used to capture voice-overs from reporters, which are typically completed following an interview, the company said. As news voice-overs are often recorded in rooms or vehicles with less optimal acoustics, the mic’s directional characteristics enable it to dramatically reduce background noise compared to a standard omnidirectional lavalier microphone.

When used in conjunction with DPA’s lightweight MMA-A Digital Audio Interface, the 4097 CORE Micro Shotgun becomes a complete remote recording package. The interface is a high-quality, two-channel microphone preamp and A/D converter offering mono, dual and stereo capabilities. Compatible with iOS devices, Mac or PC computer, the MMA-A provides crystal clear audio for a wide array of remote applications.

During IBC2022 between Sept. 9 and 12 in Amsterdam, DPA will be exhibiting at Stand 8.F87.