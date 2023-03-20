DoubleVerify Measurement Solutions Become Available to Netflix Advertisers

NEW YORK—DoubleVerify has announced that its measurement solutions are now available for all Netflix advertisers.

The move means that brands can use DV’s fraud and viewability measurement across Netflix’s premium video streaming inventory to ensure that their video ads are safe from fraud and invalid traffic, and are fully viewable by real people.

“Netflix is one of the world's largest streaming services and we are excited that our industry-leading solutions are now widely available for their advertisers,” said Mark Zagorski, CEO of DoubleVerify. “Our partnership ensures that campaigns on Netflix fulfill essential quality standards that drive optimal outcomes. At DoubleVerify, we are committed to delivering innovative, accredited, and independent quality measurement products that maximize advertising performance. We continue to expand our unmatched coverage across CTV platforms like Netflix, and wherever advertisers engage consumers of premium video."

DV is one of the few measurement providers selected to extend coverage to Netflix, the company said.

Its solutions are designed to identify and protect advertisers against fraud and invalid traffic from hijacked devices to bot manipulation and to provide comprehensive viewability authentication so that advertisers know whether an ad has the opportunity to be seen.