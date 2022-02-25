DoubleVerify, Comscore Partner On Cross-Platform Measurement

NEW YORK—DoubleVerify and Comscore have announced that they will be working together to develop an integrated media quality verification and audience measurement solution to allow advertisers to seamlessly measure the impact of their full media plan.

DV and Comscore plan to launch the joint offering as early as the second quarter of 2022 for a select group of customers.

The new measurement solution will combine data from the DV Authentic Ad, a proprietary, MRC-accredited metric that verifies ads are fully viewed, by a real person, in a brand-suitable environment within the intended geography, with Comscore Campaign Ratings, Comscore’s cross-platform audience measurement solution.

Combining the power of the DV Authentic Ad™ and Comscore’s 15 years of measuring audiences across screens will allow advertisers to view campaign results across platforms, knowing the audiences were free of invalid traffic, delivered in-view and to the right geography and brand environment, the companies said.

“Measuring advertising reach is increasingly confronted by questions of veracity in the digital world,” said Mark Zagorski, CEO, DoubleVerify. “Digital fraud, conflicted verification solutions and growing identifier friction are challenging traditional measurement. In partnering with Comscore, we are addressing the issue head on – developing an industry-first measurement solution that combines media quality verification data with audience data to help advertisers maximize campaign performance and drive real business outcomes.”

“The industry is simultaneously facing three key megatrends: the search for more accurate deduplicated audience measurement, the mainstream emergence of streaming, and evolving privacy standards,” said Bill Livek, CEO, Comscore. “By partnering with DoubleVerify and pairing Comscore Campaign Ratings with their media quality verification data, we can better support the industry with this unique product, and help brands and agencies maximize media quality and performance within their campaigns.”