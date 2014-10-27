Dolby Atmos Surpasses 200th Title Milestone

SAN FRANCISCO—More than 200 movies are now available in Dolby Atmos, the object-based audio system that allows producers to place discrete sounds in a listening venue. With the commitment of Disney Pixar’s “Inside Out,” Dolby Atmos will reach the 200 mark after launching with Disney Pixar’s “Brave” in 2012 to. In addition, Dolby Atmos has expanded its reach to more than 750 screens worldwide (installed or committed).



New Dolby Atmos titles are currently scheduled from major studios including DreamWorks Animation, Lionsgate, Twentieth Century Fox, Universal Pictures, Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures, Marvel Studios and Pixar Animation Studios. Four Warner Bros. releases, American Sniper, The Hobbit: The Battle of the Five Armies, The Man from U.N.C.L.E. and In the Heart of the Sea are also scheduled to be mixed and released in Dolby Atmos.



Upcoming Dolby Atmos Titles:



2014 Scheduled Releases:

· Twentieth Century Fox, “Book of Life,” Oct. 17, 2014

· Disney, “Big Hero 6,” Nov. 7, 2014

· Lionsgate, “The Hunger Games: Mockingjay “– Part 1, Nov. 21, 2014

· Twentieth Century Fox, Dreamworks Animation, “Penguins of Madagascar,” Nov. 26, 2014

· Twentieth Century Fox, “Exodus: Gods & Kings,” Dec. 12, 2014

· Warner Bros., “The Hobbit: The Battle of the Five Armies,” Dec. 17, 2014

· Twentieth Century Fox, “Night at the Museum: Secret of the Tomb,” Dec. 19, 2014

· Universal Pictures, “Unbroken,” Dec. 25, 2014



2015 Scheduled Releases:

· Warner Bros., “American Sniper,” Jan. 16, 2015

· Disney, “McFarland USA,” Feb.20, 2015

· Twentieth Century Fox, “Kingsman: The Secret Service,” Feb. 23, 2015

· Lionsgate, “Insurgent,” March 20, 2015

· Warner Bros., “In the Heart of the Sea,” March 23, 2015

· Disney, Marvel Studios, “The Avengers: Age of Ultron,” May 1, 2015

· Disney, Pixar Animation Studio, “Inside Out,” June 19, 2015

· Warner Bros., “The Man from U.N.C.L.E.,” Aug. 14, 2015

