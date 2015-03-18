DoCaption and CSI Deliver Closed Caption Monitoring Units

VALENCE, FRANCE and RONKONKOMA, N.Y. — DoCaption and Communications Specialties Inc. announced two new products based on CSI’s Copperlink 2353 3G/HD/SD-SDI-to-HDMI converter platform: the Copperlink 2353WST and Copperlink 2353CC closed-caption monitoring standalone units.

Both the Copperlink 2353WST and Copperlink 2353CC devices automatically detect, decode, and display closed captioning data out of a 3G/HD/SD-SDI video signal and provide an HDMI signal in native format with captions overlaid on-screen. An audio output, through stereo line or HDMI, also allows a confidence consistency check between audio and captions when required.

The Copperlink 2353WST supports World System Teletext, ETSI EN300706/OP-42/OP-47 specifications and is offered within Europe, Australia, New Zealand, and South Africa. The Copperlink 2353CC supports CEA-608 and CEA-708 specifications, and is available within North, Central, and South America.