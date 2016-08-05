DNF Provides Dual Ingest System for Rio Olympics

NORTHRIDGE, CALIF.—DNF Controls is getting in on the Olympic festivities that are set to kick off this weekend, announcing that it is supplying a U.S. broadcaster with an ingest management system. The network will utilize DNF’s device controllers at its recording facilities in both Rio de Janeiro and in New England; each facility is configured for 64 simultaneous ingest channels.

The systems are built around DNF’s Flex Control Network and include multiple DC21 device controllers and CP20 panels to manage the 64-channel configuration. Incoming feeds will be shared between two work pods per location, each of which will display the status of its record channels. The entire system features a DNF-driven LCD panel that provides an at-a-glance status of all 64 channels.

The 2016 Summer Olympics begin tonight, Aug. 5, and run through Aug. 21 in Rio de Janeiro.

