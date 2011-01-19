DK-Technologies Announces Free Upgrade



DK-Technologies has made available a free software upgrade to its customers. Users of MSD or PT0 600 series audio meters can upgrade their units for use with the EBU R128, ITU BS1770/1771 and ATSC loudness recommendations.



New meters will be shipped with the specifications already included.



Details on EBU R128 were revealed at last year’s IBC Convention. DK-Technologies’ Sales and Marketing Director Richard Kelly said the free upgrade illustrates their desire to keep users on the forefront of loudness metering and monitoring. He said DK-Technologies is “right-behind” the EBU Recommendation and sees it as vital for the industry as a whole.



Users can contact their distributor or DK-Technologies via their website to register for the upgrade.



