DJI To Open Flagship Store In Hong Kong

SHENZHEN, CHINA—DJI announced that it will soon open a flagship store in Hong Kong featuring flight cages, experience zones, an aerial photo gallery, technical support center and DJI’s range of consumer and professional products.



Located in the Causeway Bay district, the three-story, 10,000-plus square-feet store will open at the end of September 2016. The building will display animated DJI logos and drone silhouettes to add to the Victoria Harbor evening backdrop.



The ground floor will have DJI’s range of aerial and handheld products, while the SkyPixel Gallery on the first floor will showcase aerial photography from around the world. The second floor will house the technical support center and a dedicated space for workshops, seminars and special events.



The Hong Kong flagship store is DJI’s third foray into retail after the December 2015 opening of its first flagship store in in Shenzhen, China, followed by the Seoul, Korea flagship in March 2016.



The Hong Kong Flagship store is located at TOWER 535, Shop G07, 535 Jaffe Road, Causeway Bay, Hong Kong. More details will be announced closer to the grand opening day in late September.