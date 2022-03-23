Disney Sells Out Oscars Ad Inventory

BURBANK, Calif.—Disney Advertising Sales has announced that it has sold out of ad inventory for the 94th Oscars telecast.

The Academy and Disney Advertising Sales also reported that they brought together a broad range of sponsors, representing 14 categories for the show, which will be televised live on ABC on March 27.

“With Hollywood’s most iconic night just around the corner, we’re honored to support the best and brightest in film in collaboration with our unrivaled roster of brand partners,” said Rita Ferro, president, Disney Advertising. “The Oscars pushes the boundaries of creativity and storytelling, and advertisers that tap into that cultural zeitgeist on the right screen at the right time are able to create the most impact across all categories and audiences.”

The sponsors for this year's show include companies in such categories as apparel, auto, beverage, consumer packaged goods, entertainment, financial services, healthcare, insurance, luxury spirits, media & entertainment, pharmaceutical, retail, streaming, technology and telecom.

The advertisers include: proud sponsors Crypto.com; Pfizer; Rolex and Verizon. Participating sponsors are: Amazon XCM; Anheuser-Busch (Michelob); Bacardi (Bombay Sapphire); Bank of America; Best Buy; Capital One; CBS Interactive (Paramount +); CNN+; Corona; Discovery+; Disney+; Eli Lilly; Geico; Google; Incyte; Kellogg; Kraft; Lionsgate; Lucid Motors; Macys; Mastercard; Meta; Peacock; Reckitt (Mucinex); Snapchat; State Farm; Stellantis; Subway and Walt Disney Studios, among others.

The company also announced that Disney Advertising’s Local offering, including Hulu, locked in a broad range of sponsors and categories by providing advertisers opportunities to reach audiences at the local and regional level. Many advertisers returned to leverage these local opportunities, including Mercedes Benz, Spectrum, Henkel, BMW and Lexus, to name a few, Disney reported.