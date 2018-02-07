DISH to Deliver NBCU 4K HDR Winter Olympics Coverage

ENGLEWOOD, COLO.—While TV broadcasters might not yet be ready to deliver 4K HDR over the air, DISH is champing at the bit to take advantage of NBCU’s 4K HDR coverage of the Winter Olympics from PyeongChang, South Korea, and will offer up to three such events per day on a delayed basis.

[NBC Olympics Pushing 4K HDR for Winter Olympics]

"For the first time, the Winter Olympics will be available in 4K HDR, marking an exciting milestone for both the TV industry and Olympic viewers," said DISH EVP and CTO Vivek Khemka, in a press release. "We're pleased to work with NBCUniversal to give customers access to this year's inspiring Olympic performances in the clearest resolution and richest color palette available, maximizing the potential of their 4K HDR TVs."

Besides the 4K HDR coverage, DISH subscribers can access 2,400 hours of NBCU live, on-demand and streaming coverage of the Olympics, the company said.

The 4K HDR coverage will be available on a one-day delay. It includes coverage of the Opening Ceremony, figure skating, hockey, short track speed skating, ski jumping and snowboard big air. Coverages of the scenery around PyeongChang also will be made available in 4K HDR.

[NBC to Broadcast 2018 Winter Olympics Live Across U.S.]

DISH will make its 4K HDR coverage available to subscribers on channel 540 beginning Feb. 10 and running through Feb. 26.