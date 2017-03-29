NBC to Broadcast 2018 Winter Olympics Live Across U.S.

STAMFORD, CONN.—Whether in New York or Los Angeles, all U.S. viewers will be able to watch Team USA compete at the 2018 Winter Olympics in PyeongChang, South Korea, live for the first time. NBC’s full slate of Olympic programming—including daytime, primetime or late night—will be offered live across all time zones.

For the 2018 Games, NBC’s primetime broadcast will begin at 8 p.m. ET, 7 p.m. CT, 6 p.m. MT, and 5 p.m. PT. The primetime broadcast will be followed by local news in all time zones, and then NBC’s “Primetime Plus” program will air, providing continuing live coverage from PyeongChang. NBC broadcaster will replay primetime programming after “Primetime Plus.”

Jim Bell, president of NBC Olympics production and programming, said that this new schedule will be available both through television and online streaming. “That means social media won’t be ahead of the action in any time zone, and as a result, none of our viewers will have to wait for anything,” Bell explained; this has been a potential issue at the last few Olympics.

NBC’s broadcast of the 2018 Winter Olympics in PyeongChang will begin on Feb. 8, 2018, with Mike Tirico taking over for Bob Costas as the primetime host. The Opening Ceremony for the XXIII Olympic Winter Games will take place on Feb. 9.