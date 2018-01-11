NBC Olympics Pushing 4K HDR for Winter Olympics

STAMFORD, CONN.—Making its Olympic debut at February’s XXIII Olympic Winter Games in PyeongChang, South Korea, is the distribution of 4K HDR to cable, satellite and telco providers, NBC Olympics announced in a press release. Xfinity will serve as the presenting sponsor of NBC’s 4K HDR coverage.

NBC Olympics said that this is the first offering of Olympic coverage in 4K HDR in the U.S. NBC Olympics provided 4K coverage for the 2016 Summer Olympics in Rio de Janerio, but that coverage was distributed in 4K UHD.

The 4K HDR coverage will be provided by Olympic Broadcasting Services and Japan’s NHK. NBC Olympics will then distribute the content to U.S. distribution partners, who will make their own decisions on how they will make the content available to their customers.

Events at the 2018 Winter Olympics that will include 4K coverage are the Opening Ceremony, hockey, figure skating, short track speed skating, ski jumping and snowboard big air competitions. The 4K HDR coverage will be made available on a delay. Up to four events from the previous day’s competition will be provided daily from Feb. 9 through Feb. 26.

NBC’s coverage of the 2018 Winter Olympics will take place from Feb. 8-25.