Dish Evolves Into Hotels in 4K

TORONTO—Dish is going into hotel rooms with a new 4K Android TV box that delivers live linear and streamed content as well as displaying material from mobile devices. The device, dubbed “Evolve,” was introduced at HITEC in Toronto.



“Today’s guest is used to a TV experience at home that combines their favorite streaming apps with linear, high-definition programming,” said Alistair Chatwin, director of Dish Business.





Evolve relies on Dish commercial headend technology known as “SmartBox,” and is designed to work with any hotel wiring scenario, as well as existing or upgraded infrastructures. It supports video delivery over QAM or IP, and internet connectivity over DOCSIS, Ethernet or 2.4-5 GHz Wi-Fi.





Features include 4K and Bluetooth capability; built-in Chromecast for apps like Sling TV, YouTube and mobile-device content display;an advanced program guide with genre filters and 23 hours of future programming data; channel preview; a configuration tool; personalized messaging and access to Google Play Store.