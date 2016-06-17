Dish Cuts NFL Network

LOS ANGELES—The NFL Network is no longer part of the Dish Network team, as the National Football League-owned channel announced that as of Thursday, June 16, at 7 p.m. ET the NFL Network and NFL RedZone have been dropped by Dish Network’s satellite distribution system.

The NFL says that the stations went dark in seven million homes on Thursday as a result of the two sides not being able to come to terms on a new distribution contract. The league also says it is the first time in the network’s 13 year history that a provider has dropped it.

The NFL Network carries the exclusive rights to eight regular season Thursday Night Football games, and shares broadcast rights to 10 others with NBC and CBS. The NFL RedZone channel offers live action of all Sunday games during the regular season.

Dish said in a statement: "Out contract with the NFL Network has expired. We remain open to a fair offer that allows us to carry this content at an appropriate value to our customers."

Dish is also involved in another distribution negotiation currently with Tribune Media after the company blacked out its channels on Dish last Sunday, June 12.