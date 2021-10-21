Discovery+ Launches On Cox Contour

NEW YORK—Discovery, Inc. and Cox Communications have announced that discovery+ is now available for purchase on Cox Contour 2 and the Contour Stream Player.

The launch gives Cox customers easy and direct access to discovery+ and reflects a larger strategy by Cox and other cable operators to make it easier for their video and broadband customers to access streaming content without having to switch inputs.

“Our goal is to continuously improve our customers’ experience and give them greater access to the entertainment they are most excited about and the discovery+ partnership does just that.” said Mark Greatrex, incoming president, Cox Communications.

“We are thrilled that Cox Contour customers will now have easy access to all that discovery+ has to offer,” added Gabriel Sauerhoff, senior vice president of digital distribution and commercial partnerships at Discovery, Inc. “The launch of discovery+ on Contour reinforces our longstanding relationship with Cox and ensures that their customers will be able to access all of Discovery’s much-loved shows, brands and personalities.”

The discovery+ offers 60,000 episodes of current and classic shows from Discovery’s portfolio of networks, including HGTV, Food Network, TLC, ID, OWN, Travel Channel, Discovery Channel, Animal Planet and Magnolia Network, as well as more than 200 discovery+ original titles and hundreds of hours of exclusive content. Additionally, the service offers top non-fiction content from A&E, The History Channel and Lifetime, as well as exclusive streaming access to the largest collection of natural history from the BBC.

Cox Contour customers new to discovery+ can enjoy an extended 30-day trial of the service when they sign up through Contour TV or Contour Stream Player.