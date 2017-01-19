DirecTV to Offer Premier League in 4K

STAMFORD, CONN.—DirecTV, a division of AT&T, will offer its first live U.S. telecast of the Premier League in 4K, Jan. 21-22. This marks the first time the league is being broadcast in 4K in the states and the first of what is expected to be a series of selected matches in the UHD format throughout the rest of the 2016-2017 season. The matches will feature Manchester City vs. Tottenham at 12:30 p.m. ET on Saturday, Jan. 21 and Arsenal vs. Burnley at 9:15 a.m. ET on Sunday, Jan. 22.

NBC Sports had previously presented coverage of Notre Dame Football and the Rio Olympic Games in 4K UHD on DirecTV. The games will also be available to DIRECTV customers in standard and high-definition on their local NBC stations and on NBCSN.

“We’re excited to continue our commitment to provide fans with unprecedented coverage of the Premier League by offering matches in 4K this season on DIRECTV,” said Jon Miller, President of Programming for NBC Sports and NBCSN.

Viewers will need DirecTV’s SELECT Package or higher, plus a Genie HD DVR (model HR54 or later) and DirecTV 4K Ready TV, or a 4K TV connected to a 4K Genie Mini to access the 4K programming.