DirecTV Stream Adds CW Affiliates

DirecTV Stream has added more local CW stations for its streaming customers in Boston, Charlotte, Cincinnati, Cleveland, Hartford-New Haven Conn., Phoenix, San Diego, and Seattle. Those customers can now stream the CW affiliate in their city.

The newly added stations, which went live on April 18, are:

Boston, Mass: WLVI (Owned by WHDH-TV)

Charlotte, N.C.: WCCB (Bahakel Communications)

Cincinnati, Ohio: WKRC-D2 (Sinclair)

Cleveland, Ohio: WUAB (Gray)

Hartford-New Haven, Conn.: WCCT (Tegna)

Phoenix, Ariz.: KAZT (Nexstar)

San Diego, Calif: KFMB-D2 (Tegna)

Seattle-Tacoma, Wash.: KUNS (Sinclair)