DirecTV Stream Adds CW Affiliates

CW affiliates in eight markets have been added to the vMVPD's local offering

DirecTV Stream has added more local CW stations for its streaming customers in Boston, Charlotte, Cincinnati, Cleveland, Hartford-New Haven Conn., Phoenix, San Diego, and Seattle. Those customers can now stream the CW affiliate in their city.

The newly added stations, which went live on April 18, are: 

Boston, Mass: WLVI (Owned by WHDH-TV)

Charlotte, N.C.: WCCB (Bahakel Communications)

Cincinnati, Ohio: WKRC-D2 (Sinclair) 

Cleveland, Ohio: WUAB (Gray)

Hartford-New Haven, Conn.: WCCT (Tegna)

Phoenix, Ariz.: KAZT (Nexstar)

San Diego, Calif: KFMB-D2 (Tegna)

Seattle-Tacoma, Wash.: KUNS (Sinclair)  

 

 

 

