DirecTV Launches MySports Streamer

DirecTV has announced the launch of “MySports,” a new sports streaming service featuring 40 sports and broadcast channels. For $50 per month, it is initially available in 24 metro areas, including New York, Los Angeles, Chicago, Philadelphia, the San Francisco Bay Area, and others. MySports will be made available to additional markets as DirecTV adds more local stations to the package.

“The introduction of MySports from DirecTV delivers consumers greater choice, flexibility, and control to select the type of content they want to watch at the right value,” DirecTV CEO Bill Morrow said. “This is the first of several genre-based options we plan to launch over the coming months on our path towards a brighter TV future for consumers.”

Sports fans can stream MySports through the DirecTV app on mobile devices or platforms like Roku, Amazon Fire TV and Apple TV. MySports will also provide game-time notifications and the ability to watch now on live TV or later through unlimited cloud DVR.

The announcement comes a week after the satellite broadcaster threatened to team up with EchoStar to sue The Walt Disney Co., Fox and Warner Bros. Discovery over a settlement the three companies made to settle a lawsuit by virtual MVPD Fubo. The three media companies were preparing to launch Venu, a joint venture focusing on live sports. Three days later, the three studios said Venu—which had been in the works for more than a year—would not launch after all.

It also comes as DirecTV continues to deal with the years-long impact of cord-cutting that has led to subscriber declines, fueled by price increases. Add the fact that it also lost some clout with sports fans after it lost the exclusive NFL Sunday Ticket out-of-market game package to YouTube.

MySports Programming

The streamlined MySports package includes national and local channels in select markets, as well as live news channels.

National sports channels immediately available through MySports include ACC Network, Big Ten Network, DirecTV 4K Live, DirecTV 4K Live 2, ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNews, ESPNU, Fox Sports 1, Fox Sports 2, Golf Channel, MLB Network, NBA TV, NFL Network, NHL Network, SEC Network, TBS, TNT, TruTV and USA Network. Local channels will initially include any stations owned and operated by ABC, Fox and NBC, with additional stations coming online soon.

Additional networks, local stations and ESPN+ will be included in MySports at no extra cost in the near future.

In addition, as with all DirecTV packages, MySports customers will also have access to the MyFree DirecTV ad-supported sports channels, which includes ACC Digital Network, Big 12, Fight Network, Fuel TV, Origin Sports, Pickleball TV, Players TV, Sports Grid, Stadium Stream, Surfer TV, Swerve Combat, T2, The Jim Rome Show, TNA, Torque by History, Waypoint TV and Women’s Sports Network.

MySports is available risk-free through a five-day free trial. Consumers who sign up online for the contract-free package before Feb. 28, 2025, can receive MySports for $49.99 monthly for the first three months, a $20 monthly savings. After the free trial, it auto-renews monthly, and consumers can cancel anytime.

DirecTV plans to add more genre options in 2025 like entertainment, kids & family, and more.

Click here for more information and the list of initial launch markets.