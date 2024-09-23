DirecTV Adds WFMZ-TV for Streaming Customers

ALLENTOWN, Pa.—DirecTV has announced that its streaming customers, including DirecTV satellite-free and DirecTV Stream, now have access to the Philadelphia metro region’s independent station WFMZ-TV.

WFMZ-TV, based in Allentown, Pennsylvania, is an independent television station serving the Lehigh Valley, Berks County and the greater Philadelphia area. Owned by locally based Maranatha Broadcasting Co., WFMZ has consistently carved out a strong showing among local news viewers against top station competitors owned and operated by ABC, CBS, NBC, FOX, and Nexstar, among others, DirecTV reported.

With the deal, DirecTV streaming customers gain immediate access to WFMZ’s comprehensive local news, weather updates, and a wide variety of programming, including community events, sports, and entertainment shows.

“We are very pleased to provide WFMZ-TV to our DirecTV streaming subscribers and expect this station to have the same great level of engagement for our streaming subscribers as it has always proven with our satellite homes,” said Dallia Kim, vice president of content and programming at DirecTV. “This addition reflects our ongoing commitment to providing our customers with more choices and access to the local news and entertainment that matters most to them.”

“We have worked with DirecTV since 2002, when they originally launched local-into-local service via satellite. We are very pleased they continue to recognize the value of our station’s news coverage and decided to make us available to their growing number of DirecTV streaming customers. This addition is especially important when Pennsylvania – a key swing state in the upcoming Nov. 5 election – is at the forefront of national politics and the presidential candidates are frequently visiting our region,” said Barry Fisher, president of WFMZ-TV.

More information is available at www.directv.com and wfmz.com .