Dimetis and Artel Video Systems Partner

DIETZENBACH, GERMANY—Dimetis announced that it has entered into a strategic integration relationship with Artel Video Systems.



As part of the partnership, Dimetis has integrated Artel's DigiLink platform into its Boss Link Manager platform management and scheduling solution. Using Boss Link Manager, users can now dynamically configure, schedule, monitor, and control DigiLink chassis, power supplies, controllers, and function modules in their networks.



The Dimetis Boss Link Manager provides end-to-end management of networks and enables service orchestration, graphical fault management, and easily integrates third-party applications such as EMS and NMS.



